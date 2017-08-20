Chelsea team news: Tiemoue Bakayoko makes debut against Tottenham as Antonio Conte names six defenders

The summer signing will make his first appearance for the Blues: Getty

Tiemoue Bakayoko will make his Chelsea debut at Wembley again Tottenham after as Antonio Conte names an enforced-changed team from the defeat to Burnley last week.

Both Cesc Fabregas and captain Gary Cahill are suspended for the champions having picked up red cards in the opening day loss, while Eden Hazard remains injured – although Pedro is fit enough for the bench.

Chelsea’s other big summer signing Alvaro Morata will make his first start of the season too after scoring off the bench on his debut last weekend.

David Luiz looks like he will move into midfield due to the lack of options in the middle of the pitch with Andreas Christensen replacing Cahill in the back three.

Victor Moses returns from suspension to take up his usual spot on the right of the pitch with captain-for-the-day Cesar Azpilicueta returning to the back three alongside Antonio Rudiger.

Spurs however have shaken up their tactics and reverted to a back four, with Eric Dier partnering Victor Wanyama in central midfield and Kieran Trippier making his comeback from injury at right-back.

Tottenham: Lloris. Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli. Kane.

Chelsea: Courtois, Christensen, Rudiger, Luiz, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Willian, Morata.