Chelsea team news: Kante remains on sidelines for Roma clash

N'Golo Kante has not been risked by Chelsea for a vital Champions League group stage clash against Roma as he continues his recovery from injury.

The holding midfielder has been unavailable since the start of October after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with France.

He was included in Antonio Conte's travelling squad for the Roma game, and had been reported as a possible inclusion.

But ultimately Conte, perhaps with the weekend's title six-pointer with Manchester United in mind, opted against fielding Kante, who does not even get a place on the bench.

Chelsea XI More

The centre of the pitch will be occupied by Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko, with Cesar Azipilicueta and Marcos Alonso operating out wide.

Tuesday's match is a landmark for Fabregas, who makes his 100th Champions League appearance in the Stadio Olimpico.