Chelsea team news: Zappacosta makes full debut as Batshuayi gets nod ahead of Morata

Eden Hazard is again named on the bench for the Champions League clash with Qarabag, while Andreas Christensen comes in for David Luiz

Chelsea have handed a full debut to Davide Zappacosta for their Champions League meeting with Qarabag, with Michy Batshuayi and Andreas Christensen also selected.

The Italian made his first appearance in the Blues' 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday although is selected from the start at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Batshuayi, who hasn't started since the Premier League defeat to Burnley on the opening weekend of the season, also features in the XI, replacing the in-form Alvaro Morata.

As confirmed by Antonio Conte in Monday's press conference, Eden Hazard remains on the bench as he continues to work his way back to full fitness following an ankle injury.

David Luiz, perhaps surprisingly, is another to be absent from the starting XI, with summer signing from Monaco Tiemoue Bakayoko also named as a substitute.

Chelsea starting XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill, Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso,Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro.

Chelsea subs: Caballero, Rudiger, David Luiz, Moses, Bakayoko, Hazard, Morata.

Qarabag starting XI: Sehic, Medvedev, Sadiqov, Huseynov, Jeznicak, Qarayev, Almeyda, Gerrye, Micel, Enrike, Ndlovu.

Qarabag subs: Kanibolotskiy, Amirgliyev, Madatov, Elyounoussi, Ismayilov, Yunuszada, Diniyev.