Chelsea tell Charly Musonda to do his talking on the pitch after expressing his frustrations against the club

Charly Musonda has been told to do his talking with his feet after apparently expressing annoyance at a lack of first-team opportunities with Chelsea.

Press Association Sport understands Musonda, 21 on Saturday, has been told to look at the examples of Andreas Christensen, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a pathway into the Premier League champions' first team.

Defender Christensen is getting an opportunity this season after two successful years in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Striker Abraham and midfielder Loftus-Cheek, meanwhile, are taking their chances this season at Swansea and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Belgium forward Musonda, who has remained with Chelsea this term after an underwhelming spell at Real Betis, on Monday night posted a cryptic message on Instagram alongside a blank image.

The accompanying message was deleted on Tuesday, but the blank image remained.

The post read: "You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should. And what do you get back? Literally nothing... done.

"However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game."

