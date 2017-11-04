Chelsea title a 'miracle' like Leicester, says Conte

Chelsea's rise from 10th place in 2015-16 to Premier League champions last season does not receive due credit, according to Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte feels the Premier League triumph he masterminded with Chelsea last season was a "miracle" – just like Leicester City's in 2015-16.

Conte's compatriot Claudio Ranieri led relegation-tipped Leicester City from 5,000-1 outsiders at the start of the season to the summit of English football, completing one of the most remarkable upset stories in sports history.

Chelsea, as they are now, were defending champions that season but their form nosedived terribly, Jose Mourinho was sacked and they finished in 10th.

Conte currently finds his position under scrutiny, with Chelsea nine points shy of Premier League leaders Manchester City ahead of second-place Manchester United visiting Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

But the former Juventus and Italy boss suggested his feat in taking the Blues back to the title from their brief existence as also-rans does not receive due credit.

"Don't forget that in the last four or five years we lost a lot of important players for Chelsea – [Didier] Drogba, Petr Cech, [Frank] Lampard, [John] Terry, [Branislav] Ivanovic, [John Obi] Mikel, [Nemanja] Matic," Conte said, returning to a familiar theme of Chelsea's squad depth presenting a challenge on their return to the Champions League – something seemingly borne out by a 3-0- loss at Roma in midweek.

"I'm talking about players that wrote history in this club, because they played for many years and they played Champions League games - semi-finals, finals.

"Now we are restarting to build something important, to try to put the club again to be able to face this type of situation.

"If we think I do this [clicks fingers] and we are ready to fight, it's not simple. Last season happened - a miracle."

Asked to compare his own title win to that achieved by his friend Ranieri, who found himself out of a job by this February, Conte said: "I think Leicester did a great miracle because when usually you are used to fighting relegation [winning the league] is a miracle, a big miracle.