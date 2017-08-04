Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge

Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater is ready to tell the club that he wants to join Chelsea, according to the Mirror.

The Blues wanted to bring the midfielder in last summer, along with N'Golo Kante, but the Foxes wouldn't sanction a double swoop.

But Antonio Conte is impressed with the midfielder's workrate and has come back in with the intention to sign him before the end of the window.

Chelsea are set to make a £50 million bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, according to The Times.

The Netherlands international had looked set to join Liverpool, but the Blues are now hopeful a deal can be finalised before the start of the new Premier League season.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has reached out to Barcelona about replacing Neymar, according to Don Balon .

The Belgian has long been a target for Real Madrid but with Barca having just received a €222m cash injection, Hazard is ready to move to the Camp Nou to become the Brazilian's big-money replacement.

Liverpool have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the hunt for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, according to Sport Bild .

The Portugal international was expected to secure a loan move this summer, with AC Milan also keen, but Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a permanent move as speculation continues to suggest Philippe Coutinho may leave Anfield.

CHELSEA CONSIDER DRINKWATER BID

Chelsea hold an interest in signing Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater this summer, according to Sky Sports .

The Blues confirmed the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United on Monday, and Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his midfield options further, having already secured Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.

CHELSEA PLOT DEMBELE SWOOP

Chelsea are planning a move for Celtic's teenage sensation Karamoko Dembele, according to The Sun .

The 14-year-old has already represented the Bhoys at under-20 level and is seen as one of the best teenagers in world football.

MATIC SIGNS FOR MAN UTD

A picture has surfaced from Serbia purporting to show Nemanja Matic in Manchester United training attire.

If real, the picture is proof that the defensive midfielder is on the brink of being announced as a United player with the Premier League two weeks away.

Goal understands that Matic has been training alone this month ahead of his expected transfer and with Tiemoue Bakayoko having joined Chelsea from Monaco.

MATIC DEAL HELD UP OVER BONUS DISAGREEMENT

The reason Nemanja Matic's move to Manchester United has not happened yet is because of a disagreement over bonus payments to be paid to Chelsea, according to the Sun .

The midfielder has supposedly agreed terms with the Old Trafford side, though the two clubs have so far been unable to agree a pay structure in what could turn out to be a £50 million transfer.

CHELSEA TO MAKE OFFER FOR SANDRO

Chelsea are ready to make a deal worth up to €70 million for Alex Sandro, according to an exclusive report from Calciomercato .

Antonio Conte is also willing to afford the Italian champions first refusal on midfielder Nemanja Matic, as a additional bonus, should the Blues sign the Brazilian left-back this summer.

PL TRIO ON BARCA'S LIST TO REPLACE NEYMAR

Barcelona will look to sign one of either Philippe Coutinho, Eden Hazard or Dele Alli to replace Neymar, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Catalan giants have been forced to draw up a shortlist of potential targets as Neymar's mega-money switch to PSG looks increasingly likely to happen.

Barca have, thus far, been met with resistance from Liverpool in an attempt to acquire Brazil international Coutinho, while Chelsea and Tottenham are likely to be equally reluctant to sell their star names.

CHELSEA READY £61M ALEX SANDRO BID

Chelsea are prepared to break the world record transfer fee for a defender to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus, according to The Times .

Manchester City have already broken the record during the transfer window after signing Benjamin Mendy for £52m, but the Blues will overtake this with their £61m outlay for the 26-year-old left-back.

CHELSEA MAKE SANCHES BID

Chelsea have made a late bid to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The Portugal international had looked set for AC Milan, but Blues boss Antonio Conte spoke with Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti about a potential deal when the clubs faced off earlier this week.

Bundesliga champions Bayern are only willing to let the teenager leave on loan despite his disappointing first season at the Allianz Arena.

CHELSEA TO MOVE FOR BARKLEY & OX

Chelsea are preparing to spend £50 million to sign Ross Barkley and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, The Sun reports.

The England internationals have been linked with moves during the current window and the Blues are looking to add more home grown players to their squad. Antonio Conte's side are also hoping to land Alex Sandro from Juventus.

AC MILAN JOIN RACE FOR COSTA

AC Milan are keen on securing a deal for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Spain international has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge and despite reports he is pursuing a move to either China or Atletico Madrid, Milan are attempting to arrange a transfer with Costa's agent Jorge Mendes.

DAVIES ON CHELSEA SHORTLIST

Antonio Conte is set to continue his summer spending at Chelsea and is targeting Everton midfielder Tom Davies, according to The Sun .

The England under-19 international impressed after breaking into the Toffees first team last season, and Conte is hopeful he can persuade Davies to leave his boyhood club behind.

STOKE IN OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN TALKS

Stoke City are holding talks with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s agent regarding a potential £25 million deal for the Arsenal midfielder, reports The Sun .

Oxlade-Chamberlain has just a year left on his contract and has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, but Stoke are also showing a surprise interest in the England international.

VAN DIJK ONE OF FOUR WANTED BY CHELSEA

Chelsea will not rest after the signing of Alvaro Morata and have Virgil van Dijk at the top of a list of four players they want at Stamford Bridge, report the Sun .

The Southampton man joins Alex Sandro, Antonio Candreva and Fernando Llorente as priorities for Antonio Conte ahead of the new season.

To land Van Dijk, however, Chelsea may have to battle Liverpool, who are long-term admirers of the defender's abilities.

CHELSEA READY €40M SERGI ROBERTO BID

Chelsea are willing to pay Sergi Roberto's release clause of €40 million to sign him from Barcelona, according to Sport .

Antonio Conte is keen on the full-back after missing out on Danilo, who joined Manchester City as the Blues' Premier League rivals continue to splash the cash in the transfer market.

CHELSEA TO BEAT MAN UTD TO BRAZILIAN

Chelsea are aiming to beat the likes of Manchester United and AC Milan to the signing of Fluminense forward Richarlison, claims Gianluca Di Marzio .

The Brazilian has recently been watched by United, Milan and Sampdoria, but Chelsea are now reportedly favourites to conclude a deal.

CHELSEA MAKE CANDREVA APPROACH

Chelsea have made an inquiry as to the availability of Inter winger Antonio Candreva, according to The Sun .

Blues boss Antonio Conte wants to create competition for his wing-backs and sees Italy international Candreva as the ideal squad player.

CHELSEA PLAN OX TALKS

Chelsea are planning to hold talks over a move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to Sky Sports .

The England international has rejected a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, and the Blues will swoop in after the two clubs face one another on Saturday.

CHELSEA IN SARR BATTLE

Chelsea are facing a fight to sign teenage Nice defender Malang Sarr, according to Sky Sports .

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in the centre-back, who has a €40 million release clause in his contract.

MATIC SET FOR £50M UTD MOVE

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has been given permission to complete a £50 million move to Manchester United, according to the Daily Telegraph .

Blues owner Roman Abramovich has sanctioned the deal having previously rejected an offer of £35m from the Red Devils.