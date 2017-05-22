Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge

LUKAKU CHELSEA'S TOP TARGET

Chelsea have made Romelu Lukaku their top target this summer ahead of Alvaro Morata, according to the Evening Standard.

Antonio Conte worked with Morata at Juventus but the Everton man has the added appeal of being proven in the Premier League and counting as a homegrown player due to his previous spell at Stamford Bridge.

ATLETICO BACK IN FOR COSTA

Atletico Madrid are preparing a second effort to bring Diego Costa back to the club from Chelsea, reports the Telegraph .

The Liga outfit failed to put a deal in place last summer, but are hoping to land the Spain international 12 months on by convincing him to snub interest from China.

WEST HAM IN FOR BATSHUAYI

West Ham will reignite their interest in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi this summer, according to ESPN.

The Hammers tried to sign the Frenchman before Chelsea swooped in last summer and while the Blues are reluctant to sell him, a loan spell in east London is a possibility.

ZIDANE WANTS KANTE

