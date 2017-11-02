Chelsea v Manchester United: Mourinho and Conte feud shows building pressure on 'big six' bosses

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino – the Premier League's 'big six' bosses have been feeling the strain.

Chelsea host Manchester United on Sunday in a potentially pivotal encounter in the Premier League title race, but a reunion of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho is sure to provide equal entertainment.

The pair have kept a feud simmering along nicely during the first few months of the season,a quarrel started in Conte's successful first term in England in 2016-17.

Of course, Mourinho is no stranger to picking fights with other managers – he's done it enough this season already – but he and Conte are not the only ones among England's so-called 'big six' to have exchanged some tit-for-tat.

A desire to deal a spot of damage to their rivals seems to be endemic to the title chase, which is making for some fascinating watching and highlights the pressure the big guns are feeling as they scrap for the domestic crown.

Here's a run-down of some of the 2017-18 spats and the reasons behind them...

CONTE V MOURINHO: BIG SPENDING, BIG HAIR AND 'CRYING ABOUT INJURIES'

Conte and Mourinho weren't the best of friends last season and things don't seem to have become any better.

The United boss slammed his counterpart for celebrating jubilantly on the touchline when he lost 4-0 against his old club last October, accusing Conte of "humiliating" him. It led to months of jousting about United's spending, unfair red cards and which side really did more defending.

The argument has never quite boiled over into an all-out battle but neither have they been able to let sleeping dogs lie. As early as July, United's manager took a shot at Conte's lusciously restored hairline when the Chelsea boss warned against "a Mourinho season" (in other words, a horror show ending in his departure).

Things were reignited last month, as Mourinho seemed to train his sights on Conte again when he remarked on injury problems. "Other managers, they cry, they cry, they cry when a player is injured," he said. "If I want to moan and cry like the others, I can cry for the next five minutes. But I don't."