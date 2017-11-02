Chelsea v Manchester United: The stats behind a heavyweight clash

Two Premier League behemoths collide as Chelsea host Manchester United. With the help of Opta, we analyse the fixture's vaunted history.

The two most successful sides in the Premier League era do battle again on Sunday as Chelsea host Manchester United.

These two clubs have claimed 18 of the 25 titles since the rebranding of English football's top tier, and some of the game's greatest names have graced this fixture down the years.

Chelsea will, of course, reacquaint themselves with a familiar foe this weekend as Jose Mourinho - manager for three of those Premier League triumphs - returns to Stamford Bridge, tasked with guiding United back to the heady days of the Alex Ferguson reign.

Reigning champions Chelsea come into Sunday's meeting trailing red-hot leaders Manchester City by nine points while United are four points and two places better off in the chase to catch Pep Guardiola's runaway juggernaut.

With the help of Opta, we take a look at some of the standout performers in clashes between these two Premier League ever-presents.

Top scorers

Two United icons sit proudly atop this list, with Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney each having netted on six occasions in matches between the two sides.

Chelsea's top scorer is Eidur Gudjohnsen, with four - a tally matched by Mark Hughes, who turned out for both clubs during his career.

Juan Mata is another man to have featured for both and he is one of nine players to have scored three goals in Chelsea v United fixtures, along with the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Samuel Eto'o, who netted all of his in one game, a 3-1 win for the Blues in January 2014.

Longest winning runs and losing streaks

As one would expect from a fixture between two Premier League heavyweights, neither side has enjoyed prolonged periods of dominance over the other.

Chelsea's longest winning sequence over United stretches across three matches, between November 2009 and March 2011. United's best league winning streak is two games, which followed on from that hat-trick of successes for the Blues.