Chelsea’s victory excites Victor Moses

Victor Moses is excited with Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Leicester City in Saturday's English Premier League encounter.
Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante scored for the Blues before Jamie Vardy got a consolation for the Foxes..
The Nigeria international featured for 74 minutes before making way for newly recruited wing-back, Davide Zappacosta.
Moses took to the social media to savour the victory over the King Power Stadium outfit, saying: "Big win today! Travelling back to London with the lads #CFC."
