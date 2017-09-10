Chelsea’s victory excites Victor Moses

The 26-year-old is thrilled with the win recorded over the Foxes in the English topflight outing on Saturday

Victor Moses is excited with Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Leicester City in Saturday's English Premier League encounter.

Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante scored for the Blues before Jamie Vardy got a consolation for the Foxes..

The Nigeria international featured for 74 minutes before making way for newly recruited wing-back, Davide Zappacosta.

Moses took to the social media to savour the victory over the King Power Stadium outfit, saying: "Big win today! Travelling back to London with the lads #CFC."

 

 

