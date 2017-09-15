Chelsea vs Arsenal will go ahead but security to be increased after nearby Parsons Green Tube explosion

Chelsea will increase security measures at Stamford Bridge for Sunday’s Premier League match with Arsenal following the terrorist incident at Parsons Green on Friday morning.

Parsons Green is just one stop on the District Line away from Fulham Broadway, the station for Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea keep their security under constant review and there will be heightened measures for the 1.30pm kick-off. Chelsea have advised all supporters to get to the ground early because of the necessary searches and bag checks. There is not currently any suggestion the game will not go ahead.

Antonio Conte, speaking at his Cobham press conference on Friday morning, said that his thoughts were with all of those affected by the incident. Conte’s mind went back to the atrocities in Paris in November 2015, and the fact that his Italy team had to play Belgium in Brussels the same night. Conte said it was the right decision to play the game.

“For sure this type of situation, it is very dangerous, and your mind goes in this situation, but I think that we have to try to think only to play the game,” Conte said.

“I think this is the best way. I remember when I was a coach of the Italy national team, I remember what happened with the terrorist attack [in Paris]. We stayed with the national team, we played against Belgium.”

“In this case it was important to continue. For sure there is a great disappointment for this. A lot of the time it is very difficult to understand why. But I think we have to continue, to show that we are stronger than them.”