Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal: Five things we learned from Stamford Bridge stalemate

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Five things we learned as Gunners and 10-man Blues both draw blanks

David Luiz saw red as Chelsea and Arsenal couldn't be separated at Stamford Bridge.

Alexandre Lacazette wasted the best chance of the game in the first half before Brazilian Luiz was shown a straight red card late on for a hefty challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

Both Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez were introduced from the bench late on but failed to find a way through on a good day for both defences.

Here are five things we learned at Stamford Bridge.

1. Wenger's gamble

Wenger spoke in the week of how he wanted a reaction from his team after their last visit to a top four rival - to Anfield a fortnight ago - ending in a comprehensive drubbing by Liverpool.

The whole feel of the team that day was off and the Frenchman, clearly conscious of how flat his side were that day, opted for a dose of dynamism with his team selection at the Bridge.

Wenger sprang something of a surprise with his starting line-up (Getty)

Iwobi was the surprise name, starting in place of the injured Ozil while Sanchez had to be content with warming the bench with the energetic Welbeck and Lacazette preferred in a new look front three.

It was a gamble given the fact Arsenal have never won a game since Sanchez arrived when neither he nor Ozil has started, but in a game where they were always likely to spend long periods without the ball the added energy certainly helped as the Gunners pressed their hosts high and kept them honest on the counter throughout.

2. Xhaka can

Xhaka was impressive in the centre of the park for Arsenal (AFP)

The Swiss midfielder is oft a target for criticism, much of it deserved, but today merits a great deal of praise after an excellent display in the middle of the park. Arsenal fans would be forgiven if they watched the early stages here through their fingers after seeing him paired with Ramsey again, but, unlike at against Liverpool, the pair held their own against Kante and Fabregas.

That he made Kante look human is perhaps the biggest compliment you could pay Xhaka but his overall calmness under pressure, both in and out of possession, spread through the rest of the team as the Gunners enjoyed a measure of control, something that is rarely the case away from the Emirates.

3. Morata is no Costa, but not to worry

Morata led the line well for Chelsea (AFP)

