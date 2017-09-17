Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings: Aaron Ramsey shines but it's an afternoon to forget for David Luiz

Arsenal ended a five-match losing streak at Stamford Bridge in an entertaining draw with Premier League champions Chelsea.

It was as frenetic and entertaining as a goalless stalemate could be, with David Luiz sent off late on for a poor challenge on Sead Kolasinac which saw both benches rise to their feet.

Arsenal had the better chances, the best when Alexandre Lacazette shot wide after Aaron Ramsey had hit the post.

Danny Welbeck should also have done better than head wide in a first half which saw Petr Cech save well from Pedro.

Arsenal still have not won in the Premier League here since October 2011. In the six games since the Gunners have lost by an aggregate of 15-2, but this was the first time there has been parity.

Arsene Wenger's men are still chasing a first away win against the established top six since January 2015 at Manchester City, but this was much improved following the 4-0 loss at Liverpool in their most recent away game.

