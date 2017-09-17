Chelsea vs Arsenal team news: Alexis benched, Ozil left out & still no start for Hazard

The Gunners are without star man Ozil while Sanchez and Hazard both find themselves on the bench for their respective sides

Alexis Sanchez has been left on the bench for Arsenal's trip to Chelsea, with Mesut Ozil left out completely.

Eden Hazard, meanwhile, is also named as a sub as he is again made to wait for his first start for the club in the 2017-18 campaign.



Arsene Wenger's side are without Ozil, as earlier reported by Goal, who is carrying a minor injury while Sanchez starts as a substitute after playing 90 minutes for the Gunners in their Europa League win over FC Koln on Thursday.



Summer signings Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac both start the game with Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi supporting the French striker in attack.