Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea can potentially go top of the Premier League with a win over Arsenal when the sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side have recovered from an embarrassing defeat against Burnley on the opening day of the season to go on a four-match winning streak in all competitions and they already look like a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have been far from convincing with losses to Liverpool and Stoke CIty blotting their record, but they showed a level of improvement to comfortably put away Bournemouth at the Emirates in their last league match.

A win for Chelsea would not only propel them up the table, it would severely dent the chances of their London rivals who are playing catch up. However, should Arsene Wenger's men manage to pick up three points, they will move level with the Blues.

Game Chelsea vs Arsenal Date Sunday, September 17 Time 13:30 BST / 08:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League as well as being available to stream online using Sky Go

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

In the US, viewers can watch live on television on CNBC, or else they can stream the game live online using NBC Sports app.

US TV channel Online stream CNBC NBC Sports app

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz Midfielders Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Musonda, Willian, Scott Forwards Morata, Batshuayi, Costa

Conte chose to rest a number of players during the week against Qarabag, with David Luiz and Alvaro Morata among those to drop to the bench. Both should return to the starting line-up on Sunday and Eden Hazard could also feature from the start having played the guts of an hour.

Gary Cahill returns from suspension and should take his place in the heart of defence ahead of Antonio Rudiger.

Potential starting XI: Courtois; Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz; Alonso, Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Hazard; Pedro, Morata.

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Ospina, Cech, Iliev, Macey Defenders Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Cazorla, Reine-Adelaide, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Willock Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck, Akpom, Nelson

The Gunners have a Europa League game against Koln to navigate before they make preparations for the game against the Blues, but Wenger is likely to rotate his key players to ensure they remain fit and available.

Francis Coquelin has been struck down with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play, while Santi Cazorla is training again, but will not be ready for a number of weeks.

Potential starting XI: Cech; Mustafi, Monreal, Koscielny; Bellerin, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Ramsey; Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

