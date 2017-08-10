Chelsea vs Burnley: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea begin their defence of the Premier League title when they welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 12.

Antonio Conte's side cruised to league glory last season and they will be determined to get off to a winning start at home as they brace themselves for a sterner challenge in 2017-18.

Burnley, on the other hand, narrowly avoided relegation from the division last term and they are expected to mount another fight against the drop this year.

The Clarets suffered a 3-0 defeat when they visited The Bridge in the league last August, but Antonio Conte's side have gone through plenty of changes since then.

Game Chelsea vs Burnley Date Saturday August 12 Time 15:00 (BST) / 10:00 (ET)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will not be broadcast live on television, but highlights will be available on Sky Sports' Premier League review programme as well as the BBC's 'Match of the Day' highlights show. Highlights will also be available to watch online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC & Sky Sports (Highlights only) Sky Go (Highlights only)

In the US, the game between Chelsea and Burnley will be broadcast live on NBCSN and viewers also have the option to stream live online using the NBC Sports app.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports app

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will be without Eden Hazard for their opening Premier League game and the midfielder could be out of action for another couple of months as he recovers from an ankle injury.

New signing from Monaco, Tiemoue Bakayoko, will not play a part since he has not yet been able to train with the Blues, but Alvaro Morata is set for his Premier League bow after playing in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

Victor Moses will miss the game and his likely replacement will be new addition Antonio Rudiger, who will slot into defence as Cesar Azpilicueta moves temporarily to right wing-back.

Another notable absentee from the team that swept to league glory last year is Diego Costa, who has not been part of the Blues squad this pre-season at all after being told he is free to leave.

Potential Chelsea XI: Courtois; Cahill, Luiz, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kante, Fabregas; Pedro, Willian, Batshuayi.

