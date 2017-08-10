Chelsea vs Burnley: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea begin their defence of the Premier League title when they welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 12.
Antonio Conte's side cruised to league glory last season and they will be determined to get off to a winning start at home as they brace themselves for a sterner challenge in 2017-18.
Burnley, on the other hand, narrowly avoided relegation from the division last term and they are expected to mount another fight against the drop this year.
The Clarets suffered a 3-0 defeat when they visited The Bridge in the league last August, but Antonio Conte's side have gone through plenty of changes since then.
|Game
|Chelsea vs Burnley
|Date
|Saturday August 12
|Time
|15:00 (BST) / 10:00 (ET)
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will not be broadcast live on television, but highlights will be available on Sky Sports' Premier League review programme as well as the BBC's 'Match of the Day' highlights show. Highlights will also be available to watch online using Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BBC & Sky Sports (Highlights only)
|Sky Go (Highlights only)
In the US, the game between Chelsea and Burnley will be broadcast live on NBCSN and viewers also have the option to stream live online using the NBC Sports app.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|NBC Sports app
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
Chelsea will be without Eden Hazard for their opening Premier League game and the midfielder could be out of action for another couple of months as he recovers from an ankle injury.
New signing from Monaco, Tiemoue Bakayoko, will not play a part since he has not yet been able to train with the Blues, but Alvaro Morata is set for his Premier League bow after playing in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.
Victor Moses will miss the game and his likely replacement will be new addition Antonio Rudiger, who will slot into defence as Cesar Azpilicueta moves temporarily to right wing-back.
Another notable absentee from the team that swept to league glory last year is Diego Costa, who has not been part of the Blues squad this pre-season at all after being told he is free to leave.
Potential Chelsea XI: Courtois; Cahill, Luiz, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kante, Fabregas; Pedro, Willian, Batshuayi.
Burnley come into the first league game of 2017-18 without a number of their key players after striker Andre Gray left for rivals Watford and Michael Keane signed for Everton.
However, Sean Dyche has added experienced performers Phil Bardsley, Jack Cork and Jonathan Walters to his squad, with all three set to feature.
Dean Marney will miss out though, as the midfielder remains sidelined with a serious knee injury.
Potential Burnley XI: Heaton; Mee, Tarkowski, Ward, Lowton; Cork, Westwood, Brady, Arfield; Walters, Vokes.
BETTING
Perhaps unsurprisingly, dabblebet considers Chelsea the favourites to win at 1/4, with Burnley deemed 11/1 bets to beat the Blues. A draw between the teams is available at 9/2.
Spain international Alvaro Morata is 11/4 to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge, with Michy Batshuayi available at 3/1. Clarets forwards Sam Vokes and Jonathan Walters are both priced at 14/1 to score first.
MATCH PREVIEW
Antonio Conte masterminded Chelsea's run to the Premier League title in his first season in England, but the Italian coach knows that things will be much more difficult in his second year at the helm of the west London club.
The team has a slightly different complexion as the Blues enter the 2017-18 season without two key members of the title-winning squad. Nemanja Matic joined rivals Manchester United and top scorer Diego Costa is in exile with an exit on the horizon.
As well as being without that duo, Conte's task has been made more challenging by the fact that Eden Hazard is ruled out through injury until September at least, while new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko has yet to train since arriving from Monaco.
It is perhaps no surprise, then, that Chelsea's pre-season was so inconsistent and they carried that fluctuating form into the Community Shield against Arsenal, losing on penalties after being held to a 1-1 draw.
There is no doubt that the champions will be pursued more intensely this season and, after underwhelming at Wembley last Sunday, there will be pressure on them to deliver a convincing victory in front of home fans to kick off the new campaign.