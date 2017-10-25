Chelsea vs Everton: What time is it, what channel is it on, where can I watch it, who is going to win?

The two sides have already met once this season with Chelsea coming out on top: Getty

Antonio Conte and his Chelsea team will be targeting a second victory in five days when they host manager-less Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

The Blues, following the disappointment of successive league losses to Crystal Palace and Manchester City, will hope to build some positive momentum after Saturday’s stirring 4-2 triumph over Watford at Stamford Bridge.

Fortunately for the hosts, there doesn’t seem to be a better time to welcome the Toffees to west London. Following the decision of the Everton board to sack Ronald Koeman after a 5-2 defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday, the Merseyside club have reached a new nadir in what has already been a substandard season.

Batshuayi scored two goals as Chelsea came from behind to win at the weekend (Getty) More

Caretaker David Unsworth will be desperate to reverse this disappointing trend, however, and may view a shock victory over a Chelsea team who have proven inconsistent so far this term as an ideal opportunity to impress his seniors.