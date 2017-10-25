Chelsea vs Everton: What time is it, what channel is it on, where can I watch it, who is going to win?
Antonio Conte and his Chelsea team will be targeting a second victory in five days when they host manager-less Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.
The Blues, following the disappointment of successive league losses to Crystal Palace and Manchester City, will hope to build some positive momentum after Saturday’s stirring 4-2 triumph over Watford at Stamford Bridge.
Fortunately for the hosts, there doesn’t seem to be a better time to welcome the Toffees to west London. Following the decision of the Everton board to sack Ronald Koeman after a 5-2 defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday, the Merseyside club have reached a new nadir in what has already been a substandard season.
Caretaker David Unsworth will be desperate to reverse this disappointing trend, however, and may view a shock victory over a Chelsea team who have proven inconsistent so far this term as an ideal opportunity to impress his seniors.
Conte, with Chelsea visiting both Bournemouth and Rome in the next week, will certainly make some changes for the fixture, with Kenedy and Charly Musonda – who both impressed in a 5-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the last round -both likely to start in midfield. The Italian, though, will remain confident of a positive result.
What time does it start?
Chelsea vs Everton kicks off at 19:45.
Where can I watch it?
Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on Channel 5.
It’s a big game for…
Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelander has so far failed to reach his elegant best in Everton blue. Tonight may prove a good chance to change that – in his preferred No.10 role he could create havoc amongst a weakened Chelsea backline.
Best stat…
10-0. Over their three most recent meetings, Chelsea have netted 10 times without the Toffees scoring.
Remember when…
Romelu Lukaku’s splendid solo effort in the last cup fixture between the two sides, in 2016. How Everton would love to be able to call upon the big Belgian for some similar inspiration this evening…
Player to watch…
Jordan Pickford. The young keeper’s brave shot-stopping has been a rare positive this season for Everton. He will have to be on fine form again here to repel Chelsea’s attacking contingents.
Past three meetings…
Chelsea 2 (Fabregas, Morata) Everton 0, August 2017
Everton 0 Chelsea 3 (Pedro, Cahill, Willian), April 2017
Chelsea 5 (Hazard x2, Alonso, Costa, Pedro) Everton 0, November 2016
Form Guide…
Chelsea: WWLLDW
Everton: WDLDLL
Odds…
Chelsea: 7/15
Draw: 7/2
Everton: 23/4
(Odds provided by 888 Sport)