Chelsea vs Everton: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they bid to build upon last weekend’s victory over Tottenham.

The Blues will be without the suspended Gary Cahill, who sits out the second match of his three-game ban, while Eden Hazard remains unavailable due to injury.

Everton travel to the Bridge on the back of a 1-1 draw with Manchester City. Idrissa Gueye and Sandro Ramirez could both feature after returning from injury.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time does it start?

Chelsea vs Everton kicks off at 1.30pm on Sunday 27 August.

Where can I watch it?

The match isn’t being broadcast on British TV. Follow the latest action from the Bridge with our live blog instead.

Player to watch?

Wayne Rooney. The forward has made a flying start to life at Everton, scoring two from two, as he continues to prove his critics wrong. An experienced and hardened head, Rooney should be in his element today against the Blues’ physical backline. With his confidence on the up, expect another strong outing from the Englishman.

Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring against Stoke at Goodison Park, his first goal after returning to Everon (AFP/Getty Images)

Head-to-head

Everton 0 Chelsea 3, Premier League, April 2017

Chelsea 5 Everton 0, Premier League, November 2016

Everton 2 Chelsea 0, FA Cup, March 2016

Form guide

Chelsea: WLDLLL

Everton: DDWWWW

Odds

Chelsea to win: 1/2

Draw: 17/5

Everton to win: 13/2

