Chelsea vs Manchester City is the first serious battle in the war for this season's Premier League title

If the feeling around the Premier League now is that Manchester City are in better form than Chelsea and thereby possibly a better team, Pep Guardiola himself knows better than to read too much into such early-season results.

That is for reasons far greater than the fact there was a similar feeling last year only for Antonio Conte to then become the first ever manager to beat the Catalan twice in a single league campaign, to show it was wrong to think that title race was going to be centred in Manchester.

It is because those who know Guardiola say that he really does consider Conte possibly the best manager in the world. His pre-game words in fulsome praise of Chelsea were more than easy platitudes.

“I admire the Chelsea manager and the way they play,” Guardiola said. “They can play amazing counter-attacking football.

"They control all the aspects of the game and that is why they won the Premier League and why they won against a good team [Atletico Madrid] three days ago."

A little like with Jurgen Klopp, Guardiola greatly respects the fact Conte has developed such a distinctive and adaptable style of play, that has cut its own path between the old 2010 dichotomy of reactive pragmatic football against the Catalan's own proactive possession football.

Guardiola already thought the challenge of figuring out how to play against Conte one of the most difficult in the game before they faced each other, and that was made concrete afterwards. He was still trying to figure out a solution to that challenge this week, and that is just one other element that charges Saturday’s meeting at Stamford Bridge, a match that feels the first serious battle in the multi-fronted war for this season’s title.

If that sounds a little harsh on Tottenham Hotspur given that they were second last season and have already faced Chelsea, it is only because that was so early in the season, and so much has already changed and evolved since then.

City suddenly clicked to rapidly become the most creatively destructive and free-scoring side in the Premier League, while Chelsea have more gradually rediscovered last season’s groove. They're not quite as rampant as Guardiola’s side but arguably more resilient for it.

Even from those recent surges, though, a few things have changed for this specific game. Eden Hazard has returned for Chelsea, while City will be without Sergio Aguero and long-term absence Benjamin Mendy.

