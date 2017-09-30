Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview, brought to you by Football Republic - City looking to extend unbeaten run

In their last three Premier League matches, Manchester City have scored a whopping 16 goals without conceding any – this includes a 5-0 demolition of Liverpool.

It’s a run of form that has kept the Citizens unbeaten after six rounds this season and keeps them a top of the table on goal difference (they’re level on 16 points with Manchester United which is the only other club unbeaten so far).

Next on the agenda, however, is an away trip to defending champions, Chelsea.

After a surprise 2-3 home defeat against Burnley at the start of the season, the Blues have bounced back and have done well to make up for the early set back. Currently sitting in third position with 13 points, a win at Stamford Bridge will take them level on points with City.

And though their visitors on Saturday boast of a sharp attacking line, Chelsea isn’t a goal-shy side by any means.

Alvaro Morata GFX More

Antonio Conte’s side brushed aside the goalless draw against Arsenal to bounce back with a 4-0 away win against the tricky Stoke City – who had previously held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw. The result came courtesy of a hat-trick from summer signing Alvaro Morata, who has now scored six goals in his six Premier League matches, keeping him tied at the top of the leaderboard with Romelu Lukaku and City striker Sergio Aguero.

After the horror injury

City manager Pep Guardiola will be looking to break a record – not a flattering one. The veteran coach has failed to win any of his seven encounters against Chelsea, registering four draws and three losses after full time – the win at the 2013 Super Cup final, as Bayern Munich coach, came after the penalty shootout.

The visitors will be missing speedy wing-back Bernard Mendy. The Frenchman has made an instant impact for the English team after signing from Monaco in the summer. But the 23-year-old is currently in Barcelona undergoing tests for a knee problem. They do however boast the services of creative midfielder David Silva, who has currently made six assists this season – higher than any player so far.