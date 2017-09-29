Chelsea vs Manchester City: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

It’s the big one. Chelsea vs City. Conte vs Pep. Trailing Manchester City by just three points, Antonio Conte’s Blues now have the chance to draw level with their top-six rivals as they welcome the side to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Eden Hazard, who dazzled midweek against Atletico Madrid, is set to make his first league start of the season having recovered from injury while Pedro could also join him in the starting XI.

City will be without Sergio Aguero, who suffered a broken rip in a car crash in Amsterdam on Thursday night, while Vincent Kompany continues to recover from a calf injury.

What times does it start?

The game kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday 30 September at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 – coverage starts at 5pm. Alternatively, follow all the build-up and action from our live blog.

It’s a big game for?

Gabriel Jesus. With Sergio Aguero out, the responsibility of leading the front line falls solely on the Brazilian’s young shoulders. Jesus has been a revelation since joining City at the start of the year. His youth, confidence and verve have made for a dangerously good player who has seemed unfazed by every challenge laid at his door. Against Chelsea he faces a well-drilled and hardened Conte side who will be looking to teach the youngster a lesson in Premier League life. No doubt he’s up for the task.

Jesus can expect to lead the charge against Chelsea (Getty)

Player to watch?

Eden Hazard. The Belgian was simply sublime against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, taking charge as the Blues recorded a memorable European win in the Spanish capital. His mazy runs, quick feet and vision will be intrinsic to Chelsea’s game plan against City. If Guardiola’s men are to stand any chance against the hosts, they’ll need to keep Hazard under wraps.

Eden Hazard is finally back to full fitness and looking his best (AFP/Getty Images)

Head-to-head:

Chelsea 2 Manchester City 1, Premier League, April 2017

Manchester City 1 Chelsea 3, Premier League, December 2016

Chelsea 0 Manchester City 3, Premier League, April 2016

Form:

Chelsea: WWWDW

Manchester City: WWWWW

Odds:

Chelsea to win: 6/4

Draw: 12/5

Manchester City to win: 9/5

