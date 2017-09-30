Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea and Manchester City face off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a tantalising top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

Both sides come into the game on the back of impressive Champions League victories during the week and will be brimming with confidence as a result.

Chelsea & Man City 8/15 both to score

Home side Chelsea are currently third in the division with 13 points from their first six games and victory would see them draw level with City, who, along with Manchester United, are leading the way.

Game Chelsea vs Manchester City Date Saturday, September 30 Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Sergio Aguero Manchester City More

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports app. It can also be followed on the Spanish-language channel NBC Universo.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / Universo NBC Sports app

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Clarke-Salter, Sterling Midfielders Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Hazard, Pedro Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Musonda, Willian, Scott, Ampadu Forwards Morata, Batshuayi

David Luiz will miss the game due to suspension following his red card against Arsenal, while new signing Danny Drinkwater remains out with an injury.

Pedro is carrying a minor injury, but the Spain international was deemed fit enough to take his place on the bench against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, so could feature.

Potential starting XI: Courtois; Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Zappacosta, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Hazard; Morata.

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Grimshaw Defenders Walker, Kompany, Danilo, Stones, Mangala, Mendy, Otamendi, Adarabioyo Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Delph, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Toure, Diaz, Foden Forwards Jesus

Benjamin Mendy will play no part in the game after sustaining a knee injury and the France international is expected to miss a lengthy period.

Vincent Kompany is recovering from an injury to his calf and is unlikely to feature for City again until after the October international break.

Sergio Aguero is out with a broken rib.

Potential Man City starting XI: Bravo; Walker, Danilo, Otamendi, Stones; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D. Silva; Sterling, Jesus, B. Silva.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Alvaro Morata Chelsea Stoke City More

Manchester City are slight favourites to win at 6/4 according to dabblebet, with Chelsea rated as a 9/5 bet to triumph at home and a draw priced at 5/2.

Read More