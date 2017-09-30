Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea and Manchester City face off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a tantalising top-of-the-table Premier League clash.
Both sides come into the game on the back of impressive Champions League victories during the week and will be brimming with confidence as a result.
Home side Chelsea are currently third in the division with 13 points from their first six games and victory would see them draw level with City, who, along with Manchester United, are leading the way.
|Game
|Chelsea vs Manchester City
|Date
|Saturday, September 30
|Time
|17:30 BST / 12:30 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports app. It can also be followed on the Spanish-language channel NBC Universo.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN / Universo
|NBC Sports app
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Chelsea players
|Goalkeepers
|Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo
|Defenders
|Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Clarke-Salter, Sterling
|Midfielders
|Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Hazard, Pedro Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Musonda, Willian, Scott, Ampadu
|Forwards
|Morata, Batshuayi
David Luiz will miss the game due to suspension following his red card against Arsenal, while new signing Danny Drinkwater remains out with an injury.
Pedro is carrying a minor injury, but the Spain international was deemed fit enough to take his place on the bench against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, so could feature.
Potential starting XI: Courtois; Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Zappacosta, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Hazard; Morata.
|Position
|Manchester City players
|Goalkeepers
|Bravo, Ederson, Grimshaw
|Defenders
|Walker, Kompany, Danilo, Stones, Mangala, Mendy, Otamendi, Adarabioyo
|Midfielders
|Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Delph, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Toure, Diaz, Foden
|Forwards
|Jesus
Benjamin Mendy will play no part in the game after sustaining a knee injury and the France international is expected to miss a lengthy period.
Vincent Kompany is recovering from an injury to his calf and is unlikely to feature for City again until after the October international break.
Sergio Aguero is out with a broken rib.
Potential Man City starting XI: Bravo; Walker, Danilo, Otamendi, Stones; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D. Silva; Sterling, Jesus, B. Silva.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Manchester City are slight favourites to win at 6/4 according to dabblebet, with Chelsea rated as a 9/5 bet to triumph at home and a draw priced at 5/2.
GAME PREVIEW
Saturday's meeting between Chelsea and Manchester City is an encounter between two of England's most in-form teams, which, if recent games are anything to go by, is sure to serve up goals.
The visitors average a frightening 3.5 goals a game in the Premier League this season and they have amassed a total of 16 in their last three league matches, conceding none. The hosts have not been as prolific as City, but the likes of Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi have been steadily increasing their goal tallies in the last five outings.
Chelsea won both games between the teams on their way to the title last season, winning 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium last December before triumphing 2-1 at home in April. However, Guardiola's side appear to be an entirely different beast this term, showing little mercy as they blitz their opponents, and they will be determined not to lose any ground to rivals Manchester United.
That said, after a wobbly start to the campaign, Conte has instilled a sense of ruthlessness in his Blues side and they will be well primed to fend off the relentless waves of Man City attacks that they will inevitably be subjected to.