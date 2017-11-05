Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings: Who starred and who flopped?

Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois

Surprisingly given little to do even in an open game, but made a good save from Lukaku and produced a superb late stop to deny Fellaini. 7/10



Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea’s Mr Reliable enjoyed a good tussle with Rashford and not only got the best of it but also set up Morata’s goal. 8/10



Andreas Christensen

Defended strongly and used the ball well. Wasted a big chance from a corner before half-time but that was a rare blip. 7/10



Gary Cahill

A no-nonsense display from the England centre-back who looked comfortable up against Lukaku and was rarely tested. 7/10



N’Golo Kante

The midfielder showed what Chelsea have been missing as he zipped into tackles and allowed others the licence to attack. 9/10



Davide Zappacosta

A relatively quiet match but his pace was a useful asset before he was subbed halfway through the second half. 6/10



Cesc Fabregas

Having Kante behind him meant Fabregas could roam free to set up play and look forward. He took advantage. 7/10



Tiemoue Bakayoko

Played like a man possessed in midfield and, although his touch and finishing perhaps let him down, his energy was immense. 8/10



Marcos Alonso

Not one his best days, his concentration seemed off early on, but he still managed to get forward well enough and improved. 6/10



Alvaro Morata

A stunning header from the centre-forward put his side ahead and he worked incredibly hard to make space for himself all night. 8/10



Eden Hazard

Almost scored with a great shot from a short-corner routine and was a menace all evening, providing several shots on goal. 7/10



Manchester United

David de Gea

As usual he did little wrong, making a stunning save from Hazard in the first half. Could do nothing about the goal. 6/10



Eric Bailly

Found Hazard hard to deal with but at least stuck at his task. Had little opportunity to do anything other than defend. 6/10

