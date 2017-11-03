Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League: What time is it, where can I watch it, team news, odds, preview

Manchester United travel to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, hoping to narrow the gap to their local rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Currently 2nd in the league, but five points behind the Citizens, this weekend could constitute an ideal opportunity for the Red Devils to apply some real pressure to City.

If they could come away from West London with a win - and in-form Arsenal can avoid being beaten when they visit the Etihad on Sunday - United would move within touching distance of Pep Guardiola’s high-flying team.

Boss Jose Mourinho will have reasons to be confident in securing a positive result at his old club. United come into the fixture confident after a solid run of winning form. As well as two efficient, if not glamorous, away victories in the Carabao Cup and Champions League competitions, last weekend’s 1-0 win at home to Spurs will have instilled belief that this United team can secure results against the highest quality opposition in the division.

The Manchester club will also take heart from the recent results of their hosts in London. In particular, Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss away to Roma highlighted just how brittle the reigning league champions have been at times this season.

The Blues looked completely disjointed as they were hammered in the Italian capital, a far cry from the slick, organised team unit that lifted the Premier League trophy in May. Manager Antonio Conte would dearly love an improved showing against United, not only to overcome his rival Mourinho for a second time in this fixture – after Chelsea won 4-0 last term – but to reenergise his team’s effort to retain their title.

The return of the talismanic N’Golo Kante after a four week injury layoff would certainly do a lot to revive Chelsea spirits, though the Frenchman is still a doubt and Victor Moses remains sidelined. For the visitors, although both Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo are approaching match fitness again, they remain unlikely to be risked.