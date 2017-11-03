Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League: What time is it, where can I watch it, team news, odds, preview
Manchester United travel to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, hoping to narrow the gap to their local rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
Currently 2nd in the league, but five points behind the Citizens, this weekend could constitute an ideal opportunity for the Red Devils to apply some real pressure to City.
If they could come away from West London with a win - and in-form Arsenal can avoid being beaten when they visit the Etihad on Sunday - United would move within touching distance of Pep Guardiola’s high-flying team.
Boss Jose Mourinho will have reasons to be confident in securing a positive result at his old club. United come into the fixture confident after a solid run of winning form. As well as two efficient, if not glamorous, away victories in the Carabao Cup and Champions League competitions, last weekend’s 1-0 win at home to Spurs will have instilled belief that this United team can secure results against the highest quality opposition in the division.
The Manchester club will also take heart from the recent results of their hosts in London. In particular, Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss away to Roma highlighted just how brittle the reigning league champions have been at times this season.
The Blues looked completely disjointed as they were hammered in the Italian capital, a far cry from the slick, organised team unit that lifted the Premier League trophy in May. Manager Antonio Conte would dearly love an improved showing against United, not only to overcome his rival Mourinho for a second time in this fixture – after Chelsea won 4-0 last term – but to reenergise his team’s effort to retain their title.
The return of the talismanic N’Golo Kante after a four week injury layoff would certainly do a lot to revive Chelsea spirits, though the Frenchman is still a doubt and Victor Moses remains sidelined. For the visitors, although both Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo are approaching match fitness again, they remain unlikely to be risked.
What time does it start?
Chelsea vs Manchester United kicks off at 16:30.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live from 16:15 on Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be shown on BBC One at 22:30.
It’s a big game for…
Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has been the centre of discussion this week, defended as “untouchable” by Jose Mourinho after he perceived the United supporters were not appreciative enough of the striker. Still, the facts – in many ways – speak louder than the Portuguese. Despite scoring 11 in his first 10 games for United, the Belgian now has not netted for six games in a row. How the 24 year-old would love to end that barren run at the stadium and club that first adopted him in England.
Best stat…
12. Before last April’s 2-0 loss at Old Trafford, the Blues were unbeaten in twelve games against United, winning seven and drawing five. This is the longest United have ever gone without beating a fellow top-flight team in the Premier League era.
Remember when…
Fernando Torres and the miss of the century when these two sides met at Old Trafford in the Premier League in 2011.
Player to watch out for…
Nemanja Matic. Like Lukaku, another ex-Blue who is settling into life at Old Trafford. In the midst of some major absences in central midfield for United – with Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini all currently sidelined – the Serbian has been a fantastic controlling force in the middle of the park: he has played more passes (722) than any other player on either side. Another dominant showing on his first return to Stamford Bridge since leaving in the summer will ensure that Chelsea will rue their decision to sell him even more.
Previous three meetings…
Manchester United 2 (Rashford, Herrera) Chelsea 0, Premier League, April 2017
Chelsea 1 (Kante) Manchester United 0, FA Cup, March 2017
Chelsea 4 (Pedro, Cahill, Hazard, Kante) Manchester United 0, Premier League, October 2016
Form guide…
Chelsea: LDWWWL
Manchester United: DWLWWW
Odds…
Chelsea: 6/4
Manchester United: 21/10
Draw: 28/13