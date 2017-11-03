Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview, brought to you by Football Republic - Red Devils take on under-pressure Blues

Another week, another London rival for Manchester United. After an uplifting victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, United are now gearing up to face the Blues.

United will take on a rejuvenated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Following back-to-back losses against Manchester City, at home, and the away tie against Crystal Palace, Chelsea has stepped up and gotten back to the winning ways in the Premier League. Victories over Watford and Bournemouth have seen Antonio Conte’s team break back into the top four.

The Blues, though, have had an inconsistent season so far, as they trail league leaders Manchester City by nine points after 10 games. With striker Alvaro Morata forced out for a brief while with a hamstring injury, their attack has lacked a focal point. The two defeats this season for Conte’s team is the same number Chelsea had lost in the entire 2016-17 campaign.

They have picked up their performance in the last two games, especially as they overturned a 1-2 deficit against Watford to scamper to a 4-2 victory. But they might have to dig deeper against a United side led by their former manager Jose Mourinho. Also, their morale is not the highest after a damaging 3-0 midweek loss against Roma in the Champions League.

Hazard GFX More