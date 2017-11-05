Chelsea vs Manchester United - what time is the match, what TV channel is it on and what is the latest team news?

What is it?

It's Chelsea vs Manchester United in the Premier League.

When is it?

It's on Sunday November 5.

What time is kick-off?

This one begins at 4.30pm GMT because of a triple-header of TV matches on Sunday.

What TV channel is it on?

You can find this match on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Ultra HD. Alternatively, you can follow the match here.

What is the team news?

Chelsea:

Midfielder N'Golo Kante will be given every chance to return from a hamstring injury when Chelsea play Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kante could be joined in midfield by former Leicester team-mate Danny Drinkwater, who could make his first Premier League start for Chelsea.

Right wing-back Victor Moses (hamstring) is the only definite absentee, with captain Gary Cahill poised to start in defence despite his early tactical substitution in the loss at Roma.

Provisional squad: Courtois, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Morata, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Musonda, Zappacosta, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Clarke-Salter, Scott, Eduardo.

Pick your Chelsea team to play Man Utd More