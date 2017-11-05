Chelsea vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will be aiming to ensure they don't fall further behind in the title race when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face fellow contenders Chelsea on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's side slipped up two weeks ago against Huddersfield Town, allowing Manchester City to open up a lead at the top of the table, but they have strung together three successive victories since then and appear determined to close the gap.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are even further off the pace, drifting nine points behind the leaders and they are currently navigating through a difficult period under Antonio Conte's stewardship.

A heavy 3-0 defeat to Roma in the Champions League during the week means that the Blues are licking their wounds and will be keen to bounce back with what could be a decisive victory.

Game Chelsea vs Manchester United Date Sunday, November 5 Time 16:30 GMT / 11:30 ET

