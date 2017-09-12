Chelsea vs Qarabag: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Chelsea return to the Champions League on Tuesday night when they face Azeri side FK Qarabag at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are back in Europe's premiere club competition following a one-year absence in which they claimed the Premier League title.

After that brilliant debut year, Antonio Conte endured a difficult summer in west London and an even more difficult start to the season with that home defeat to Burnley on the opening day.

But quietly Chelsea have turned things around with three wins on the bounce and now find themselves back near the summit of the table.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 12 September.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport ESPN will be broadcasting the game, with coverage starting at 7pm. Alternatively, return to this page for updates from our live blog.

It's a big game for...

Bakayoko was a key part of Monaco's run to the semi-finals last season

Tiemoue Bakayoko. The young midfielder was a big part of Monaco's exciting run to the semi-finals of this competition last year, protecting his defence and releasing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Falcao to wreak havoc going forward. But there have been fears in west London that the departure of Nemanja Matic has weakened Chelsea with competition on both domestic and European fronts this year. A big performance from Bakayoko at the heart of Chelsea's midfield at the start of this Champions League campaign could go a long way to putting the Stamford Bridge faithful at ease.

Player to watch...

The Belgian spent last season on loan at Real Betis

Charly Musonda. The youngster has been unlucky so far this season, coming on as a substitute in Chelsea's defeats to Arsenal, on penalties in the Community Shield, and Burnley. However, reports this week suggest Conte is set to rest some of his more senior players and Musonda himself dropped a hint on Instagram that he could be set for some more first-team action soon. An opportunity against the unfancied Qarabag could see the 20-year-old attacking midfielder make a case for more regular inclusion.

Form...

Chelsea: WWWLD

Qarabag: WLWWW

Odds...

Chelsea win: 1/6

Draw: 7/1

Qarabag win: 25/1