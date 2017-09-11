Chelsea vs Qarabag: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea make their return to the Champions League with a home clash against Azerbaijani champions Qarabag on Tuesday.
The Premier League champions did not qualify for the competition last season and will be hoping to leave their mark during this campaign as they contemplate further games against Atletico Madrid and Roma.
Chelsea -2 at 17/20 with dabblebet
Antonio Conte won the competition as a player with Juventus in 1996, but has yet to get his hands on it as a manager and he will be optimistic about his side's chances as they kick things off at Stamford Bridge.
|Game
|Chelsea vs Qarabag
|Date
|Tuesday, September 12
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport ESPN as well as being available to stream online via the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
In the US, the game is being shown later in the day at 22:00 (ET) on FS2, but it can be watched live using Fox Sports GO, Fox Soccer Match Pass, or WatchESPN. The game will be also broadcast live on a variety of local and regional television channels.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS2 (delayed)
|Fox Sports GO/ Fox Soccer Match Pass / WatchESPN
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Chelsea players
|Goalkeepers
|Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo
|Defenders
|Rudiger, Cahill, Luiz, Alonso, Zappacosta, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Clarke-Salter
|Midfielders
|Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Musonda, Willian, Scott
|Forwards
|Morata, Batshuayi
Eden Hazard could potentially return to the Chelsea starting XI after making his return to action from the substitutes bench on Saturday.
New signings Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater could also feature, but the latter is fighting to recover from a calf injury and may be forced to wait.
Potential starting XI: Courtois; Cahill, Luiz, Rudiger; Alonso, Moses, Kante Fabregas; Willian, Hazard, Morata.
|Position
|Qarabag players
|Goalkeepers
|Kanibolotskiy, Magomedaliyev, Sehic, M. Huseynov
|Defenders
|Medvedev, Sadygov, Dashdemirov, Agolli, A. Huseynov, Yunuszada, Turabov, Rzezniczak, B. Huseynov
|Midfielders
|Garayev, Amirguliyev, Ismayilov, Guerrier, Diniyev, Quintana, Michel, Henrique, Almeida
|Forwards
|Ndlovu, Madatov, T. Elyounoussi, Ramazanov, Sheydaev
Qarabag goalkeeper Anton Kanibolotskiy is a former team-mate of Willian from their time together at Shakhtar Donetsk.
Manager Gurban Gurbanov can call upon the experience of former Sporting Gijon and Getafe midfielder Michel as he attempts to stifle Conte's men.
Potential starting XI: Kanabolotskiy; Sadygov, Agolli, Medvedev, B. Huseynov; Amirguliyev, Michel, Ismayilov, Diniyev; Ndlovu, Madatov.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Chelsea are 1/10 favourites to triumph according to dabblebet, with Qarabag priced at 28/1 to defeat the reigning Premier League champions. A draw is available at odds of 15/2.
GAME PREVIEW
After suffering a disappointing defeat to Burnley in their opening Premier League game of the season, Chelsea have gone on a three-game winning streak and come into their Champions League opener in good form.
Conte has managed to shake off suggestions that his Blues would struggle this season by beating Tottenham, Everton and Leicester, but they will face an altogether different challenge on the continental stage with matches against Atletico Madrid and Roma on the horizon.
First though, they commence their European odyssey against Azerbaijan's Qarabag, who are the lowest seeds in the group, but who Conte believes represent a "tricky" task for his players.
"I don't know," the former Juventus boss told reporters when asked if he thought Chelsea could win the Champions League. "If you ask me the chances of winning the title in England last season it was zero. Instead, we totally changed people's opinions.
"When you play this type of competition you try to do your best and try to win every game, to go step by step. I think we're building something important for the present, but above all for the future.
"You start the competition in the same way as the other teams."