Chelsea vs Qarabag: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea make their return to the Champions League with a home clash against Azerbaijani champions Qarabag on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions did not qualify for the competition last season and will be hoping to leave their mark during this campaign as they contemplate further games against Atletico Madrid and Roma.

Antonio Conte won the competition as a player with Juventus in 1996, but has yet to get his hands on it as a manager and he will be optimistic about his side's chances as they kick things off at Stamford Bridge.

Game Chelsea vs Qarabag Date Tuesday, September 12 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport ESPN as well as being available to stream online via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport ESPN BT Sport app

In the US, the game is being shown later in the day at 22:00 (ET) on FS2, but it can be watched live using Fox Sports GO, Fox Soccer Match Pass, or WatchESPN. The game will be also broadcast live on a variety of local and regional television channels.

US TV channel Online stream FS2 (delayed) Fox Sports GO/ Fox Soccer Match Pass / WatchESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo Defenders Rudiger, Cahill, Luiz, Alonso, Zappacosta, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Clarke-Salter Midfielders Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Musonda, Willian, Scott Forwards Morata, Batshuayi

Eden Hazard could potentially return to the Chelsea starting XI after making his return to action from the substitutes bench on Saturday.

New signings Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater could also feature, but the latter is fighting to recover from a calf injury and may be forced to wait.

Potential starting XI: Courtois; Cahill, Luiz, Rudiger; Alonso, Moses, Kante Fabregas; Willian, Hazard, Morata.

Position Qarabag players Goalkeepers Kanibolotskiy, Magomedaliyev, Sehic, M. Huseynov Defenders Medvedev, Sadygov, Dashdemirov, Agolli, A. Huseynov, Yunuszada, Turabov, Rzezniczak, B. Huseynov Midfielders Garayev, Amirguliyev, Ismayilov, Guerrier, Diniyev, Quintana, Michel, Henrique, Almeida Forwards Ndlovu, Madatov, T. Elyounoussi, Ramazanov, Sheydaev

Qarabag goalkeeper Anton Kanibolotskiy is a former team-mate of Willian from their time together at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Manager Gurban Gurbanov can call upon the experience of former Sporting Gijon and Getafe midfielder Michel as he attempts to stifle Conte's men.

Potential starting XI: Kanabolotskiy; Sadygov, Agolli, Medvedev, B. Huseynov; Amirguliyev, Michel, Ismayilov, Diniyev; Ndlovu, Madatov.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Chelsea are 1/10 favourites to triumph according to dabblebet, with Qarabag priced at 28/1 to defeat the reigning Premier League champions. A draw is available at odds of 15/2.

