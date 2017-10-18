Chelsea vs Roma, Champions League: team news, likely line-up and injuries
What is it?
This is a Champions League group stage match between Chelsea and Roma. Chelsea have a perfect record of two wins from their two matches in the competition, while Roma sit second in the group with a win and a draw to their name.
What time is kick-off?
As ever with Champions League matches, it will kick off at 7.45pm UK time. This one takes place at Stamford Bridge.
What TV channel is it on?
BT Sport 3. If you don't have BT Sport, you can follow all the action with live updates on this page.
What is the team news, who is injured and suspended?
Chelsea:
Alvaro Morata is expected to start after a hamstring injury ruled him out of Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.
Victor Moses and N'Golo Kante have also suffered similar hamstring injuries and will be absent.
Danny Drinkwater is yet to make his Chelsea debut and remains sidelined with a calf injury, so Chelsea may play Davide Zappacosta in place of Moses and could push David Luiz or his fellow defender Andreas Christensen into midfield.
Chelsea have no one suspended.
Roma:
Kevin Strootman and Stephan El Shaarawy are both available after missing the weekend defeat against Napoli, although whether they will be thrown back into the starting XI remains to be seen.
Kostas Manolas was forced off early in the second half of that match and has failed to recover in time for the trip. He will be absent alongside Emerson, Patrik Schick and Rick Karsdorp.
What are potential line-ups?
Chelsea (3-5-1-1): Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Luiz, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Morata
Roma (4-3-3): Alisson, Peres, Jesus, Fazio, Kolarov, Strootman, De Rossi, Nainggolan, Florenzi, Dzeko, Perotti
What are the odds?
Chelsea win: 4/7
Draw: 3/1
Roma win: 9/2