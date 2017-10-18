Chelsea vs Roma, Champions League: team news, likely line-up and injuries

Roma and Chelsea are both unbeaten so far in this year's Champions League - getty images

What is it?

This is a Champions League group stage match between Chelsea and Roma. Chelsea have a perfect record of two wins from their two matches in the competition, while Roma sit second in the group with a win and a draw to their name.

What time is kick-off?

As ever with Champions League matches, it will kick off at 7.45pm UK time. This one takes place at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 3. If you don't have BT Sport, you can follow all the action with live updates on this page.

Chelsea must bounce back from an unexpected defeat against Crystal Palace Credit: reuters More

What is the team news, who is injured and suspended?

Chelsea:

Alvaro Morata is expected to start after a hamstring injury ruled him out of Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Victor Moses and N'Golo Kante have also suffered similar hamstring injuries and will be absent.