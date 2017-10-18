Chelsea vs Roma: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea can move further clear at the top of Group C by beating Roma in their Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte's side are currently two points ahead of the Serie A giants after two games and, despite coming into the match on the back of two defeats, they will be confident about their chances, having already beaten Atletico Madrid away from home in September.

Roma have ground out results against Qarabag and Atletico but the Giallorossi now face a much sterner prospect in the form of the Premier League champions.

Game Chelsea vs Roma Date Wednesday, October 18 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

