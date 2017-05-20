Chelsea vs Sunderland: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

Champions Chelsea face Sunderland with the hosts all set for their Premier League title coronation.

Antonio Conte’s side clinched the English top-flight crown for the sixth time in their history with a 1-0 win at West Brown on 12th May. It promises to be an emotional afternoon at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues bidding farewell to captain John Terry as well as lifting the Premier League trophy following the conclusion of the match with the Black Cats.

Sunderland visit West London knowing it will be their last match in the top-flight for at least a year. Following a miserable season, uncertainty remains over whether David Moyes will be the man entrusted by owner Ellis Short to mount a Championship promotion push next term.

What time does it start?

Chelsea vs Sunderland kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be not be shown live on UK television, but highlights will be shown at 22.30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

John Terry. The Chelsea captain makes his final appearance at Stamford Bridge for the club he has served with such distinction. Time will tell whether it is the last match of the former England skipper’s career, with the defender still yet to make a decision over his next move. He is unlikely to start next weekend’s FA Cup final against Arsenal, so the 36-year-old’s goodbye will take centre-stage on Sunday.

Best stat…

29: The number of league wins Chelsea have racked up so far this season. Should they defeat the Black Cats, they will become the first team to have reached 30 victories in the Premier League era.

Remember when…

In happier times for Sunderland, Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn both got on the score sheet twice during a 4-1 win over the Blues in 1999 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO6QIyrM5jE

Player to watch…

Michy Batshuayi. With the Belgian having finally made his first Premier League start against Watford on Monday, he will be eager to impress once more here and give Conte a selection headache ahead for next week’s Wembley showpiece.

Past three-meetings…

Sunderland 0 Chelsea 1 (Fabregas), Premier League, December 2016

Sunderland 3 (Khazri, Borini, Defoe) Chelsea 2 (Costa, Matic), Premier League, May 2016

Chelsea 3 (Ivanovic, Pedro, Oscar) Sunderland 1 (Borini), Premier League, December 2015

Form guide…

Chelsea: WWWWWW

Sunderland: LDLLWL

Odds…

Chelsea to win: 2/15

Sunderland to win: 17/1

Draw: 7/1

