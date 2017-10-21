Chelsea vs Watford, Premier League: Live score updates and team news

11:06AM

What is it?

It's Saturday's early kick-off, featuring the reigning champions of Chelsea against the quietly impressive Watford. They're riding high in the table and could well pull off a shock against Antonio Conte's side.

When is it?

This Saturday, October 21st.

What time is kick-off?

It's the early game, so a 12.30pm start.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am.

What does the PL table look like?

What is the team news?

Chelsea had a tough midweek match against Roma and may choose to rest some key players to prevent losing a third Premier League game in a row. David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko are doubts but N'Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses are definitely out with injuries. Chelsea have a growing list of missing players and those who are available aren't in the form of their lives at the moment...

Watford still have a few players missing but none who would be expected to start today. Troy Deeney may well be handed Andre Gray's striker role after impressing against Arsenal, and considering Chelsea's defensive injury problems, might cause havoc upfront if he is given the job.

Pick your Watford team to face Chelsea More

What are they saying?

Antonio Conte on familiar murmurs at Stamford Bridge:

Credit: REUTERS More

“I think that, about my talks with the club, it's right to keep them secret,” said Conte. “It's not important to tell the press. I think, honestly, it must be in this way. This is the right way.

“The support is my job. The support is my job, my work. This is only my support. I know only this support in my experience. I don't know other support. I have to put all myself into the job. If this is enough, it's okay. If it's not enough, (shrugs). But the only support I know is my job.”

“I was a magician to anticipate it. Honestly, I think to anticipate some difficult situations is not for all.

“But, for sure, you hope. You hope you won't have problems in your season. But, I repeat, I stay here to work. I stay here to put all myself into this club, for the fans and the players. Me and my staff.

“I'm a person who is not afraid to face the difficulties. My history speaks very clearly on that. I fought in the relegation zone. I started my career very badly, my first experience, but I understood and learned a lot about this. I repeat. I have experience, a lot of experience, as a player and as a coach of facing this type of situation. But I was a magician to anticipate.”

Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Watford forward Richarlison on how having a gun in your face is slightly scarier than having to play football:

“I remember when I was growing up in Brazil, a guy once pointed a gun at my face because he thought I was a drug dealer trying to steal his distribution point," he says. "That was my life. After that, playing Chelsea seems much easier!"

What are the odds?

Chelsea to win 4/11

Draw 22/5

Watford to win 8/1

What's our prediction?

Chelsea have the better team but those rumours of discontent, a tough midweek battle and injury problems might just play into Watford's hands. We think it MIGHT be a draw or Watford win.

Chelsea 1 - 1 Watford