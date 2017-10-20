Chelsea vs Watford: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Chelsea host London rivals Watford on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a recent dip in form.

Antonio Conte's men have not won in their last three games and currently sit nine points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea take on an in-form Watford side who have 15 points to their name in fourth.

David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko join Chelsea’s growing injury list while Younes Kaboul and Sebastian Prodl remain absent for Watford.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday 21 October at Stamford Bridge.

David Luiz was forced off with an injury in the 3-3 draw against Roma (Getty) More

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 11.30am.

It’s a big game for?

Antonio Conte. It says all you need to know about the state of the modern game but the pressure is on for the Italian – especially with Roman Roman Abramovich as your boss. Chelsea have not won in three and are showing signs of a pre-Christmas wobble. The Blues have their hands full against a high-flying Watford team and only a win will be enough to restore some calm and order to the Bridge.