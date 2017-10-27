Chelsea can win 13-straight again to claim Premier League title - Alonso

Marcos Alonso has challenged Chelsea to repeat their winning streak from last season and reel in Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's City travel to West Brom on Saturday with a five-point lead at the summit from Manchester United and Tottenham, having won eight and drawn one of their nine top-flight matches so far.

Chelsea are four points further back after three defeats over the same period.

Alonso believes the Blues' return to the Champions League has taken a toll on the squad, while a run to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup has increased their workload further.

But Antonio Conte's side battled back from behind to secure a much-needed 4-2 win over Watford last weekend and the wing-back told Marca that morale has lifted ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.

