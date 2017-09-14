Chemelil 0-3 Gor Mahia: K'Ogalo move nine points clear

A double from Jacques Tuyisenge and Kenneth Muguna's strike pushed K'Ogalo nine points clear at the summit of the league

Gor Mahia enhanced their chances of reclaiming Kenyan Premier League title after they beat Chemelil Sugar 3-0 on Thursday.

A double from Jacques Tuyisenge and Kenneth Muguna's strike pushed K'Ogalo nine points clear at the summit of the 18-team league.

K’Ogalo picked another three points at the same venue where they beat Nzoia Sugar 4-0 at the weekend to remain on course to wrestle the league crown from Tusker FC.

With 11 rounds of matches still remaining before the end of the season, Dylan Kerr’s charges are tipped as clear favourites to clinch the title after second placed Sofapaka, stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday.

Tuyisenge , who also bagged a brace against Nzoia Sugar, gave Gor Mahia the lead in the 22nd minute before doubling his effort six minutes later.

Tuyisenge's quest for the Golden Boot though could receive a blow after he was pulled out with an injury just a minute after resumption. Francis Kahata , who scored one of the four goals against Nzoia Sugar, replaced Tuyisenge , who is now two goals shy of top scorer, Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi Stars.

Gor Mahia players were reportedly on strike early this week for unpaid allowances, but it seems even the empty pockets and boardroom wrangles being experienced at the club could not subvert players’ determination to succeed.

The leaders were so dominant that the opponents’ struggled to create chances. Kenneth Muguna could have extended Gor Mahia’s lead just 11 minutes after the resumption but he missed a simple tap-in after he was fed by Meddie Kagere in the 54th minute.

Muguna however, made amends with a 61st-minute goal to give K’Ogalo a commanding lead as they dictated the pace of the game. Gor Mahia took their point tally to 50, nine above Batoto ba Mungu , who are second on 41 points.

Gor Mahia XI : Fredrick Onyango, Innocent Wafula, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza, George Odhiambo, Kenneth Muguna, Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge and Godfrey Walusimbi.

Subs : Shaban Odhoji, Omondi Philemon, Boniface Omondi, Earnest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Oliver Maloba and John Ndirangu.