Chemelil - Gor Mahia Preview: Chance for K'Ogalo to go nine clear

A win for the fifteen times champions will open a gap of nine points with a game at hand, and a possible chance to win title

Gor Mahia is the most in form team in the league currently having won six of their last seven league outings, and are leading the 18 team table with 47 points.

K’Ogalo are six points clear ahead of second placed Sofapaka, who succumbed 2-1 to Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday. Sofapaka have also played two games more.

Chemelil have been inconsistent this season, and despite lying 12th on the log with 28 points, they have won just one of their last five matches, drawing two and losing as many games.

The Sugar Millers come into the match as underdogs considering they have lost 13 out of their last 17 matches against the former champions, drawing two and winning as many matches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chemelil Sugar: John Mwita has been the main source of goals for Chemelil and he will definitely be aiming at getting something against Gor Mahia. Moses Arita has been directly involved in the team's six goals having scored three and created three.

Gor Mahia: With Haron Shakava suspended, Wellington Ochieng’ is expected to line-up alongside Musa Mohammed and the captain should ensure nothing goes wrong. Striker Jacques Tuyisenge is just four goals shy of the top and if he gets something on Wednesday, he will be closer to Stephen Waruru.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Chemelil Sugar: Richard Ayima, Smith Ouko, James Omino, Benjamin Oketch, Yusuf Juma, Apollo Otieno, Edwin Omondi, Faraj Ominde, Erastus Mwaniki, Collins Neto and Faraj Odeny.

Gor Mahia: Frederick Onyango, Innocent Wafula, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Godfrey Walusimbi, Jean Baptiste, Bonface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo and Jacques Tuyisenge.