Chemelil part ways with captain, four others

The affected players were notified of the development on Tuesday via a letter

Chemelil Sugar have parted ways with five senior players, Goal can authoritatively report.

The Millers who have vowed to turn to schools for help as they seek to strengthen the squad ahead of next season, relieved five veteran players, including captain Smith Ouko and goalkeeper John Waw from their plans next season.

Other affected players are Erastus Kariuki, David Ojwang and Benjamin Chaka.

The affected players were notified of the development on Tuesday via a letter informing them that the club will not require their services next season.

Goal could not independently verify whether all of the effected players were set to run out of contract in December.