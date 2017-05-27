Chemelil Sugar 2-1 Ulinzi Stars: Soldiers drop vital points

Ulinzi Stars failed to go past Gor Mahia on the log after suffering defeat against Chemelil Sugar on Saturday

Chemelil Sugar beat Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Saturday at Chemelil Sports Complex.

Jeffery Odeny and Victor Majid scored for Chemelil Sugar while Oscar Wamalwa hit the net for Ulinzi Stars.

The Soldiers were two points shy of leaders Gor Mahia and a win for them would have taken them to the league summit. With this in mind, head coach Benjamin Nyangweso named a strong squad for the task. Jacktone Odhiambo was in goal with top scorer Stephen Waruru partnering Samuel Onyango upfront.

However, when they took to the pitch, things seemed a bit difficult for them as the hosts managed to successfully challenge for the ball. Waruru, Cylus Shitote, Samuel Onyango and Geoffrey Kokoyo did some beautiful job in the opening minutes but the likes of Ouko Smith and John Mwita kept them at bay.

Even with a number of attempts, Chemelil Sugar had to wait until the 42nd minute to go ahead from an Odeny goal.

Second half was full of pressure from either side with Ulinzi Stars struggling in search of an equalizer as Chemelil look for a second goal. In the defender Geoffrey Kokoyo handled the ball inside the box for a penalty which Victor Majid successfully converted to widen their winning gap. 10 minutes later, Oscar Wamalwa pulled one back for the Soldiers from the spot to make it 2-1.

Chemelil Sugar: Jairus Adira, Willis Ouma, Yusuf Juma, James Omino, Benjamin Oketch, Smith Ouko, Victor Majid, Jafarry Odeny, John Mwita, Faraj Ominde and Collins Neto.

Subs: Richard Ayimo , Shaphan Oyugi, Kennedy Odhiambo, Maurice Ojwang', Mustapha Adebayo, Laban Gambareko and Moses Osure.

Ulinzi Stars: Jacktone Odhiambo, Cyrus Shitote, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Brian Sande Oliver Ruto, Boniface Onyango, Churchill Muloma, Daniel Waweru, Mike Otieno, Stephen Waruru and Samuel Onyango.

Subs: James Saruni, Alex Masinde, John Kago, Evans Amwoka, Enosh Ochieng’, Oscar Wamalwa and Byron Odiaga.