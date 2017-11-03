Chemelil Sugar 'suspend' 10 players

The 10 whom our source requested to be hidden, failed to travel back in time to Chemelil early this week to prepare Tusker match

Chemelil Sugar have dropped 10 players for their weekend match against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Goal has reliably learnt that the Millers will use the same squad that labored to a 1-1 draw against Tusker last Wednesday in Nairobi.

“The team broke camp last week and we traveled to different locations to cast vote in the repeat presidential election. Unfortunately, some of us could not travel back in time due to the security situation in the country even after the club sent a message that we should report back by (last) Monday,” said our source.

“The situation was tensed and I don’t think traveling under such circumstances was the best idea. Furthermore, some of us did not even the fare to travel back.”

The club reached the decision following a meeting held Wednesday night that proposed that some of these players be expelled from the club.

But Goal has indecently established that the issue was brought about by the failure on the part of the club to pay players their dues.

Chemelil Sugar players are said to have not been paid their salaries for the past seven months.

Chemelil were forced to travel with 16 players for Tusker match.

Squad that played against Tusker: Jairus Adira, Kyata Amani, Yusuf Juma, James Omino, Benjamin Okech, Apollo Otieno, Edwin Omondi, Saphan Oyugi, Collins Netto, John Mwita and Philip Muchuma.

Reserves: Richard Aimo, Faraj Ominde, Jafari Owitti, Mustafa Adebayo and Felix Olouch.