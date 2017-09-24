Chemelil Sugar coach sets target after win over Bandari

The match at KPA Mbaraki Sports club saw Shaphan Sina netting the lone goal for Chemelil from a clinical header in 20th minute

Chemelil Sugar coach Abdallah Juma has set to finish the season amongst top eight after registering a 1-0 win over Bandari on Sunday.

Speaking during the post match interview at KPA Mbaraki Sports Club, coach Juma said the win was a big motivation for the visiting sugar millers.

“These are good results for us. The boys are really motivated. Our game plan worked well. Our plan was to score an early goal and defend the goal. We target to complete in the top eight positions at the end of season.”

Coach Juma compared the team's strategy to the one deployed by Manchester United against Southampton during their Premier League match that saw the Red Devils go defensive after netting a goal in first half through Romelu Lukaku on Saturday.

Following the win, Chemelil are placed in 9th position on the 18 team league table with 34 points, one ahead of 10th placed Bandari.

Chemelil will host Mathare United at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on October 1.