Chemelil Sugar hold former champions, Tusker

Batoto Ba Mungu who are joint third with Rangers were held to a barren draw by a struggling Mathare United at Narok Stadium

Chemelil Sugar held former Kenyan Premier League champions, Tusker to a one-all scoreline at home in one of the four draws registered on Wednesday.

The Millers, though playing without experienced goalkeeper Johnn Wawu who failed to make it back to Chemelil in time after he was holdup in Nairobi following the repeat presidential election last week, still managed to pick a point against the highly rated Tusker despite the many challenges the team is going through currently.

Chemelil Sugar players are owed salaries running to seven months with the club’s sponsors, Chemelil Sugar Company said to be facing financial challenges at the moment.

Despite all the law morale in camp, the cane-cutters put up a brave show to squeeze a point from former champions who are second above Sofapaka and Posta Rangers.

Posta Rangers, on the other hand, beat Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal while Nzoia Sugar scared AFC Leopards with a 2-0 win at Mumias.

Bandari bounced back to winning form with a resounding 6-2 win over Muhoroni Youth as Ulinzi Stars plays a one-all draw with Kariobangi Sharks.

Colated scores

Chemelil Sugar 1-1 Tusker, Nzoia Sugar 2-0 AFC Leopards, Ulinzi Stars 1-1 Kariobangi Sharks, Gor Mahia 2-1 Western Stima, Posta Rangers 1-0 Kakamega Homeboyz , Thika United 1-0 Sony Sugar, Zoo 0-1 Nakumatt, Sofapaka 0-0 Mathare United, Muhoroni Youth 2-6 Bandari.