Chemelil Sugar joins the list of broke KPL clubs

Chemelil Sugar players are suffering silently thanks to financial instability experienced by their sponsors Chemelil Sugar Company

Another Kenyan Premier League club has publicly come out to admit the tough economic times.

We are used to seeing community-based clubs, AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia players staging boycotts following unpaid dues, but even those who enjoy massive financial muscle from the corporate world are crying as the tight economy shoe starts to pinch.

Chemelil Sugar is the latest club to admit the tough times with players reportedly suffering in silence thanks to financial instability experienced by their sponsors Chemelil Sugar Company.

A mole from the sugar cane farmers had intimated to us that the players have gone for five months, others more without pay.

"We have been suffering silently. For the past five months, things have been unwell; no salary just pennies to keep us going.

"It is really hard to some of us but currently, we have no alternative."

When reached for comment, club chairman Robert Nyakundi admitted that indeed things are a little bit tight but remained optimistic that a lasting solution will be reached soon.

“We all know what has been going on in the Sugar industry; it has been facing hard times and that has affected us in one way or another.

"We have explained the situation to our players and promised to sort them out once we are able to. It is not only about Chemelil, many more teams are suffering because of the harsh economic climate in the industry.”

Chemelil, who are currently 13th with 31 points join Nakumatt FC and AFC Leopards in the list of clubs to have come out publicly to admit that things are tough.

Gor Mahia players also staged a sit-in last week demanding unpaid allowances, though the club through CEO, Lordvick Aduda denied reports that K’Ogalo is broke.