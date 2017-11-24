Chemelil Sugar keeper gears up for a new challenge

Waw who made 10 appearances for the Millers since his return from a knee surgery sustained against last December

Chemelil Sugar goalkeeper, John Waw is gearing up for a new challenge in the 2018 Kenyan Premier League after life-threatening knee injury.

Waw who made 10 appearances for the Millers since his return from a knee surgery sustained last December, will not renew his contract with Chemelil and instead want a new challenge beyond the sugar belt.

Waw picked up a knee injury in December 2016 during a training session that kept him out of action for the entire first leg but made a return in the second round where he conceded only once in 10 appearances.

His last match for the Millers was against Western Stima.

But with his contract set to run out at the end of December, Waw seems to have turned his attention elsewhere.

“I want to thank Chemelil Sugar management, the technical bench and fellow players for the opportunity and great time we had together, but I will not be renewing my contract. It time to look for new challenges,” Waw told Goal.

“I worked hard to come back even stronger after undergoing a knee surgery last December. This was made possible by my colleagues at Chemelil and for that reason am grateful to them.

The former Mathare United, Kakamega Homeboyz and Agro Chemical keeper has so far attracted interest from two clubs though he’s yet to hold any tangible discussion.

“I’ve been approached by some clubs yes but am still weighing the options. It's too early to commit at this moment.”