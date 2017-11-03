Chemelil Sugar keeper set date with former employer

Chemelil goalkeeper Jairus Adira will be up against his former employer when the Millers makes a short trip to Mumias Sports Complex

Only two matches are lined up for Saturday as the Kenyan Premier League makes a final bend to the finish point.

With three legs to go before the curtain closes on the domestic league, attention now shifts to the relegation zone.

Muhoroni Youth have already confirmed their place in the lower National Super League next season after suffering a 6-2 defeat in the hands of Bandari on Wednesday.

Muhoroni will be up against Kariobangi Sharks in one of the two fixture set for Saturday as Chemelil Sugar takes on host Kakamega Homeboyz.

But Sharks, though boasting of quality talent like Masoud Juma who has so far netted 11 times and midfielder Petilla Omoto, the league newbie will be reminded of the first encounter between both sides. Muhoroni Youth, then under Gilbert Selebwa, beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in the opening leg.

The 2014 Kenyan Premier League best goalkeeper will lead a confident Chemelil side that forced a point against Tusker in the last league match.

Just like Adira, Homeboyz coach, Mike Mururi who is now in his second season at Homeboyz will be facing his former bosses in a match.

Mururi will rely on Jeremiah Wanjala for goals with veterans Wycliffe Ochomo and Francis Ochola firing blanks in the second period.

Both sides played to a one-all draw in the opening fixture.