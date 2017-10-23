Chemelil Sugar players on go-slow, demand for pay

The sugar millers are set to play Sony Sugar in KPL round of 31 matches but the fate of this fixture now hangs in the balance

Chemelil Sugar players have threatened not to honor their next Kenyan Premier League fixture unless all their allowances are cleared.

The sugar millers are set to play Sony Sugar in KPL round of 31 matches but the fate of this fixture now hangs in the balance after the playing unit threatened to skip the same until their allowances are paid in full.

Goal has reliably learnt that Chemelil Sugar players have gone for close to seven months without pay with the company said to be undergoing dire financial challenges.

According to information gathered by Goal, the club has two-way payment format where each player is entitled Sh16, 500 monthly salary, paid by the sponsor, Chemelil Sugar with the rest, to be negotiated according to the player; coming from the monthly grant from Kenyan Premier League Limited.

It is this money that has been a bone of contention with players saying that they have not received the full package as agreed between them and the club.

“Players have decided not to train ahead of Sony Sugar fixture if their allowances are not cleared," said our source.

Efforts to get a comment from Chemelil Sugar FC Secretary General Bosco Magare bore no fruit as his phone went answered.