Chemelil Sugar promises to clear players dues

Chemelil Sugar FC have promised to sort out player’s unrest issue after the team sponsors received a bailout from the government.

Chemelil players have been at loggerhead with their employer, Chemelil Sugar Company over unpaid dues running into several months.

The delayed salaries, which affected all employees, both on permanent and contract basis was brought about by the reduced production of sugar cane according to team manager, Hillary Ouma.

But the club has now committed to solving the issue after the company received a Sh300 million bailout from the government last week.

“The issue of salaries affected all our employees, but we will sort it out very soon after we received the money from the government, Ouma told Goal.

Goal understands that Chemelil Sugar players are owed over five months in unpaid dues.

The Millers will travel to Nairobi this Sunday to play former champions, AFC Leopards in a must-win clash to allay fears of dropping to the danger zone.