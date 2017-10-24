Chemelil vs Sony: Chemelil hold 10-man Sony Sugar

George Abege gave the visitors the lead in the 14th minute but their advantage could only last for a few minutes after Chemelil leveled things up

Chemelil Sugar held 10-man Sony Sugar to a 2-2 draw despite an earlier threat by players to boycott the match.

Chemelil Sugar players have been on a go-slow this week emand for the delayed salaries by their employers.

Goal understands that Chemelil Sugar players are owed seven-month salaries in arrears after Kenyan Premier League ‘failed’ to remit the monthly grant in time.

But despite earlier threats to boycott the fixture, Chemelil Sugar players rewarded their seniors with a point following a two-all draw at home in the Sugar derby.

George Abege gave the visitors the lead in the 14th minute but the advantage lasted for just a few minutes after Chemelil levelled the scores from the spot through Amani Kyata after Collins Netto went down in the penalty area.

The match went to the break with the scoreboard reading 1-1, but it was the visitors who return to the pitch with more determination to grab all the available points.

Sony Sugar's push for a second goal was rewarded in the 64th minute after Benjamin Mosha restored his side's advantage only for Phillip Muchuma to pour cold water on the cake with a late equalizer for the host.

The single point pushed Chemelil Sugar to ninth above Bandari on teh KPL standing while Sony Sugar moved joint 11th with AFC Leopards on 36 points.

Sony Sugar starting XI: Kevin Omondi, Joseph Omweri, Alfred Onyango, Dennis Junior, Justin Omari, Kevin Oluoch, Amos Asembeka, Fredrick Onyango, George Abege, David Simiyu, Benjamin Mosha.

Reserves: Kevin Otieno, Jesse Obura, Nick Akoko, Tobias Otieno, Justin Monda, Marwa Chamberi, Yema Mwana..

Chemelil Sugar starting XI: John Waw, Amani Kyata,James Omino, Juma Yusuf, Benjamin Oketch,Apollo Otieno, Sephan Oyugi, Jeffery Okaka, Netto Collins, Mwita John, Moses Arita.

Reserves: Adira Jairus, Osure Moses, Jmaes Omino, Erastus Mwaniki, Mustapha Adebayor Moses Wandera, David Ojuang, Phillip Muchuma.