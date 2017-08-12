Chemnitzer 0 Bayern Munich 5: Lewandowski at the double as Ancelotti's men progress in style

Bayern Munich made light work of third-tier Chemnitzer to progress into the second round of the DFB-Pokal with a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Having capped off a disappointing pre-season with a penalty shoot-out victory over Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup last time out, Bayern wasted no time in taking the initiative against their third-tier opposition on Saturday.

Lewandowski opened his account for 2017-18 against Dortmund and his 20th-minute free-kick ensured Bayern took a lead into the interval despite a somewhat frustrating first half at the community4you ARENA.

Kevin Kunz was sharp in Chemnitzer's goal, though he could do little to prevent Kingsley Coman extending Bayern's advantage six minutes into the second half.

And Lewandowski was in on the act again on the hour mark - his second of the game making things comfortable for Carlo Ancelotti's side before Franck Ribery's effort and a Mats Hummels header added further gloss to the triumph late on.

Bayern's focus will now switch to the hunt for their sixth successive Bundesliga crown, with their top-flight campaign starting against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Ancelotti's men did not take long to assert their authority - Lewandowski, Coman and Thomas Muller all going close to nudging the visitors ahead in the opening stages.

Last season's beaten semi-finalists were in front soon enough, though, as Lewandowski's strike, with the help of some fortuitous deflections, found the top-left corner of Kunz's goal.

Ribery was the next to try his luck, his venomous volley forcing Kunz into a superb stop to ensure Chemnitzer made it to the interval without sustaining further damage.

Kunz, however, could not replicate his heroics after the restart.

Ribery turned provider with a brilliant cross-field pass to Coman, who set himself well before slotting a composed finish into the bottom-left corner.

Chemnitzer refused to roll over, though, and would have pulled one back through Florian Trinks' effort if not for a last-ditch block from Hummels.

Bayern were quick to make the hosts pay - Corentin Tolisso weaving his way to the byline before supplying a neat cut-back into Lewandowski, who made no mistake from three yards out.

Though the home side toiled for a consolation, Ribery made sure to get on the scoresheet with a precise free-kick that gave Kunz no chance, before Hummels rounded off proceedings with a looping header into the top-right corner.