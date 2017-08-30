Chicago Red Stars acquire USWNT midfielder Brian

The 24-year-old Women's World Cup champion is heading to the Windy City in a deal that sends Kristie Mewis to the Houston Dash

The Chicago Red Stars have acquired U.S. national team midfielder Morgan Brian from the Houston Dash, the NWSL clubs announced Wednesday.

Brian, 24, joins Chicago after three seasons with Houston, which acquired midfielder Kristie Mewis and future considerations in the trade.

The central midfielder has scored six goals in 67 caps since debuting for the U.S. in June 2013, making four starts as the Americans won the Women's World Cup title in 2015.

Brian joins goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defender Casey Short, defender-midfielder Julie Ertz and forward Christen Press as U.S. national team regulars on Chicago's roster.

A two-time Hermann Trophy winner at the University of Virginia, Brian has made 33 NWSL appearances since being selected first overall by the Dash in the 2015 draft.

Mewis, who earned 15 caps for the U.S. from 2013 to 2014, departs Chicago just 10 days after being acquired from the Washington Spirit. The 26-year-old started and scored in her lone appearance for the Red Stars.